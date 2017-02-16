Published: February 8, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

The day we have been waiting for all year has finally arrived. The flowers have been ordered; the wine selected; the dinner reservations made…wait, what? No flowers, no wine, any dinner? It must be Bitter Singles Day.

February 14 has been earmarked the day of love since the Middle Ages when it was commonly believed that the date indicated the beginning of birds’ mating season. Valentine greetings were popular as far back as that time although written notes didn’t appear until 1400 according to the History Channel.

But for as long as I can remember the 14th of February has been affectionately called Bitter Singles Day. Now this isn’t a subtle way of sharing way too much about my relationship status. Marriage is great and the hubby and I have great plans of staying home together (a rarity in the winter) and doing the dishes in peace (an even rarer moment since the dishwasher caffed sometime last month).

But despite my marital, found someone to wash my socks, glow I will forever refer to Feb. 14 by its given name because along with the day of love it is also a day that breeds bitter people in its nature.

When I was single, like really single, like bad movie single, this day held very little appeal and earned its name. Colleagues would get treats of all shapes and sizes all day at work and I would spend the night hitting the pubs with the rest of my bitter besties ignoring the heart and come ons. New relationship Valentine’s Day was never any better. The “is it too soon” or “this isn’t going to work” thoughts crowded the day and more than likely it was back at the pub the girls and I ended up, some with pleasant stories and some without. And old relationship valentine’s day, well that starts off with lobster dinner one year and settles around a slowcooker pot with a note that says “enjoy dinner, life is calling”.

It’s pretty obvious where the bitter comes in. For singles it the romance slap one gets while cruising the grocery store or shopping mall for much of February. As a couple bitter settles in with failed romance attempts and mixed expectations that if you let it can fester for years to come. Singles do get naming rights however because, well, the couples still have each other for company while miserable.

However, here at the NSN we are embracing Valentine’s Day (I will call it by its real name for work purposes) because no matter what your marital or relationship status is there is nothing wrong with a day where the sole intent of it is to let those who mean something to you know how you feel.

Take the romance out of the equation and be thoughtful and kind to each other. As a recent single in the early 2000’s I flew from Ottawa to Halifax alone on the 14th and I couldn’t get more than 500ft that day without someone offering me a chocolate and a smile. It was a special and tasty way to spend bitter singles day.