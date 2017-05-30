Published: May 24, 2017

Lori Lamond demonstrates the dangers of Martin traps at the Ontario Fur Trappers Federation booth at the Ear Falls Family Safety Night. The annual event was held on May 18 at the Ear Falls Arena bringing out 21 community organizations and agencies interested in discussing safety with local residents. Booths included the Ontario Provincial Police, the Northwestern Health Unit, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ear Falls Fire Department and many more.

Photo Credit: Sarah Desforges