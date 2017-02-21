Published: February 15, 2017

By Sarah Desforges

On Feb. 6 the community of Ear Falls hosted a meeting at the town office to discuss plans for initiating an ATV club within the community. Attending the meeting were 18 ATV enthusiasts with leaders noting that the following meeting on the 13th brought in more interested locals that had conflicting work schedules.

“The idea of an organized ATV club has been floating around for about a year, so I decided to call a couple of meetings to gauge interest,” says Mayor Kevin Kahoot who chaired the meeting.

Kahoot says town council set money aside last year from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) Community Well Being Fund for the startup costs of a club if and when one was formed. Money from this fund has also been distributed in various area of the community to over the last few years.

To start an Ontario Federation of All Terrain Vehicle Clubs (OFATV) there are two main requirements; the club will need to have at least 25 members and a board of directors. In addition to those guidelines Mayor Kahoot noted that a club would also need to have a schedule of routine trail maintenance, have properly allocated signs and have riders sign a waiver of liability.

“By the turnout of this meeting and of those who say they can attend the next one, I believe the interest is there,” said Kahoot last week of getting enough members to get the club off the ground. He also expects that there will be interest from members of the Red Lake area, stating that there is not another ATV club in any of the neighboring communities.

A Facebook page has been launched on behave of the new club and a self-appointed board of directors is expected to follow. Primary plans for this first year will be focused on establishing the club and the roles and obligations of its members.

”It is nice to see a group like this coming together in the community,” says Sherry Kristjanson of the Facebook group and their plan for the new club.

A small membership fee will be charged and put towards holding events and riding derbies. The hope of this club is to have a full riding trail mapped out and made safe to be used on the upcoming first official ride on May 13th in conjunction with the annual Memory in Miles Walk.