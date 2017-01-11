Brody Michalchuk charges down the court during the Senior Boys Basketball game against Queen Elizabeth on Dec. 20. The Jr. and Sr. basketball teams defeated the visiting Warriors before heading on the road. On Dec. 21 the seniors squeaked out a 37-36 win against the Owls while the Jr. team was defeated 48-35. On the volleyball court the Jr. and Sr. girls defeated the Owls in three. On Dec. 22 the teams were in Atikokan where the Sr. boys beat the Voyageurs 51-21 and the Jr. boys lost 42-25 on the basketball court. On the volleyball court the Sr. Girls won in three while the Jr. girls team lost in three. The teams are back in action next week with a road trip to Whitefish Bay and Kenora.