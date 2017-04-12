Published: April 5, 2017

BY NSN STAFF

Leaders from Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Pikangikum First Nation are calling for an inquest into a tragedy that killed nine, including a five month old in 2016.

“Last year’s tragedy shook our community to the core and we are still struggling to come to grips with it,” said Pikangikum First Nation Chief Dean Owen last week noting overcrowding, unsafe building standard and lack of firefighting equipment has put his community at risk.

“We experienced our worst nightmare with the terrible loss of nine of our members and today we honour their memory.”

Chief Owen joined NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler on Mar. 29, the one year anniversary of a house fire which killed three generations of the same family, in calling for a coroner’s inquest into fire safety in NAN communities.

“We remember the tragedy in Pikangikum a year ago and we pray for strength and healing for the families, Chief and Council and the entire community. It is unacceptable that house fires continue to claim lives in our communities. We are calling for an inquest into fire safety in memory of all those we have lost in fires across NAN territory over the years, and to prevent such tragedies from ever happening again,” said Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler.

In a letter to the Chief Coroner for Ontario, NAN outlined how multiple deaths appeared to have occurred from a common cause, and these systemic issues, when brought to light and examined, would advance public safety. An inquest would examine the causes of house fires and make recommendations to prevent similar deaths and promote fire safety and prevention.

Fiddler says the inquest would be synchronized with Amber’s Fire Safety Campaign which was launched by NAN in May 2016.