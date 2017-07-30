Published: July 26, 2017

BY NSN STAFF

A preliminary report from the Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission, released earlier this month, recommends joining Red Lake, Ear Falls, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake and 30 First Nation communities to form one of two new electoral districts, expected to be in place during next year’s provincial government election.

On July 10 the Commission began a second round of consultations to discuss the preliminary recommendations visiting communities in the affected areas including Timmins, Kenora, Grassy Narrows First Nation and Hearst. The commission was also taking written submissions until July 14.

“To make its preliminary recommendation, the Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission visited urban and remote communities throughout Ontario’s two most northern electoral districts,” said Chair of the Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission Justice Joyce L. Pelletier upon release of the report.

“The preliminary recommendation is being made based on what we heard from those communities and the criteria set out for the Commission.”

According to the proposed electoral boundaries the ridings of Kenora-Rainy River and Timmins-James Bay would be separated into four areas. The northern portion of the Kenora-Rainy River electoral district reaching as far east as Marten Falls and south of Lac Seul would be named Kiiwetinong. The Kenora-Rainy River area would continue to include Dryden, Fort Frances and their namesakes Kenora and Rainy River. Mushkegowuk would include the northern portion of the current Timmins-James Bay electoral district and Weenusk First Nation. The City of Timmins would make up the forth riding.

The Commission is expected to submit its final report for review by Aug. 1.

Population breakdowns

Kenora-Rainy River: population 53,010, 13% Indigenous, 2% Francophone

Kiiwetinong: population 32,784, 60% Indigenous, 2% Francophone

Mushkegowuk: population 29,687, 15% Indigenous, 61% Francophone

Timmins: population 41,788, 3% Indigenous, 39% Francophone