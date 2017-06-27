Celebrating 50 years

Celebrating 50 years

Published: June 21, 2017

Ryder Doherty(left) and Murtle Robinson plant a tree on Hole #9 during the Red Lake Golf and Country Club anniversary BBQ on June 18. Members of the club, including the youngest Doherty and the oldest Robinson and the public gathered last Sunday morning to honour its 50th anniversary with speeches from Haley Anderson representing Goldcorp, Mayor Phil Vinet, past Superintendent Gary Ripley and the dedication of the William Saskosky Memorial Driving Range.

