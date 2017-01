Published: January 18, 2017

Red Lake’s Hawks (red) and Rage (yellow) pose for a photo on Jan. 15 after the 2017 Red Lake Atoms Tournament in Cochenour. The two teams faced off in Sunday’s championship game that spectators say was close to the end. After three periods of play the Hawks took gold. The tournament brought out six teams including two from Sioux Lookout, one from Ear Falls and one from Pikangikum.

Photo: Submitted