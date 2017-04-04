The KO Flames pose for a photo with the Tesla Cup after winning three straight games in the Red Lake Ladies Hockey League final which ended on Mar. 26. The best of five final was played against the A&B Oilers who eliminated the Esker Canucks earlier this month. The KO Flames beat out the TimberMart Jets as well to make it to the final game.

(seen here) Marney Vermette, Danielle Gough,Aereal O’Brien, Staci Dick, Jen Parsons-LeBrun, Lynne Rasmussen, Kayla Smith (midde) Lynsey Pitura, Jamie Coulson, Kaaren Stevens, Afton Gawley (front) Stephanie Mushinski.

Photo Submitted