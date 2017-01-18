Published: January 11, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

It is going to cost more to have a child in municipal daycare in 2017.

Municipal leaders in Red Lake passed their annual tariff of fees and charges last month, approving fee increases for licensed daycare spaces.

Officials said this week those with one of the 68 licensed daycare spaces will see a five per cent fee increase for 2017.

“The goal is to gradually decrease the [child care service] deficit to take the burden off the non-user ratepayers,” said Treasurer Brian McQuarrie on Jan. 9 who noted the municipal run service saw $184,000 deficit in fiscal year 2015.

“The deficit was picked up by other ratepayers in the community, whether they used the service or not.”

According to the annual fees document ten month early learning service contract fees for the full day program has increased to $50.25 from $47.85 per day in 2016. In Balmertown early arrival rates increased to $54.25 from $51.50.

Half-day programs (preschool) increased to $33.50 from $31. 75. The largest increase is the late fee, which has been raised from $19.75 to $25. The fee applies per child and is charged in 15-minute portions.

McQuarrie says those with monthly or partnership agreements will see a further two per cent increase for administration.

Other areas of the municipality saw user fee increases including the waste disposal site.

For 2017 weigh scale fees have been divided into four categories with commercial and light industrial loads now costing $0.25 per kg and government and institutional and large industrial now being charged $0.30 per kg.

Bag tag rates remained the same, however fees have now been imposed on household hazardous waste including propane tanks ($5.00 each) motor oil (50 cents per litre), aerosol cans ($1.00 each) and used fuel ($1.00 per litre).

Residential, commercial and multi-residential and government, institutional and industrial distribution rates for water and waste water services have remained the same as 2016. Infrastructure renewal fees decreased across the board by a couple dollars, however the cubic meter rate increased by four cents for residential and commercial/multi-residential ratepayers. Government, Institutional and Industrial users saw a six cent increase. Connection and inspection rates also saw an increase with after hour call outs and normal business hour fees increasing by 10 per cent.